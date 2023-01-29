W. Kamau Bell Reacts to Bill Cosby’s Return to Stand-Up
‘WON’T BE BUYING TICKETS’
Comic and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell, who directed Showtime’s documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby said he won’t be interested in seeing Cosby perform on stage. Last month, Bill Cosby suggested in a radio interview that he was eyeing a return to comedy stages across the country by way of a 2023 tour. “It’s clear to me that there are people around Bill Cosby who feel the need to keep his name in the press,” said Bell while speaking at the Sundance Film Festival. “He’s 85 years old. I don’t know a lot of 85-year-old comedians on tour, especially with his history.” Bell’s award-winning, four part documentary series explored the life and crimes of the legendary comedian, examining his irrefutable influence against the backdrop of roughly 60 women alleging that Cosby had drugged, groped, or raped them. “I know that my name is forever going to be tied to Bill Cosby because of this project, and I’m proud of the work put into it and I stand by it, but I won’t be buying tickets if he goes on tour,” Bell added.