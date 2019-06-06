Washington Boy Brings Meth to School to Turn Parents in for Drug Possession

A Washington elementary school student brought a bag of meth to school and turned his parents in for drug possession, local news station KOMO News reports. According to Kennewick Police Department, the boy brought the bag to a school official and told them he did not want to return home. When police searched the child’s home, they found “Mexis,” the street name for fentanyl pills, and “other drug paraphernalia,” according to the report. Daniel Staton O'Leary, 29, and 29-year-old Jennifer Ann Edwards were arrested, and are currently being held without bail. Both the boy and his younger sibling were taken into protective custody and are in the care of Child Protective Services. “He and his sibling will now be in a safer place,” Kennewick Police wrote in a Facebook post. “Hopefully, this will be the impetus to his parents getting the help they need.”