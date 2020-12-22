Washington Football Team Paid Snyder Accuser $1.6 Million: WaPo
SILENCED
The Washington football team spent $1.6 million to settle a 2009 sexual misconduct case against the team’s owner Daniel Snyder, according to a copy of the confidential settlement seen by The Washington Post. The incident involving a female employee allegedly took place on a private flight back from the Academy of Country Music Awards, and one official called it “a serious accusation of sexual misconduct” without providing further details. The woman who made the accusation was fired but she and the team agreed to act as if she had resigned of her own accord. Snyder’s team, which he has owned since 1999, is under investigation for allegedly having a pervasive culture of sexual harassment. Dozens of former employees spoke to the Post about being harassed while working for the team.