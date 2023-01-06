Wasted Fan Accused of Burglarizing Milwaukee Brewers Clubhouse After Game
STEALING HOME
A 25-year-old man drank at least 10 beers before passing out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium—and when he woke up, he snuck into the team’s clubhouse and stole a credit card, an iPad and even a shaving kit, according to a criminal complaint. The incident allegedly occurred after the Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants, and the man has been charged with felony burglary. He allegedly pulled on the stadium door until it opened, breaking in to steal not only electronics, but a passport and autographed memorabilia, according to the complaint. The man’s roommate told authorities that he returned home early in the morning with a duffel bag full of stolen items, which have now been mostly recovered by investigators.