Westboro to Protest Slain in Tenn.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Chattanooga Times Free Press
Messages that seem to originate from the Westboro Baptist Church’s Twitter account indicate that the group plans to picket at the funerals of five servicemen killed in Thursday’s attack in Chattanooga. The church attributed the killings to the United States’ recent acceptance of same-sex marriage. In one of the tweets, the group wrote: “What we know is God Hates them! The only merciful thing now is warn the living,” referring to the servicemen who lost their lives.