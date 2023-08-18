White Sox Star Releases Statement About Bust-Up With Guardians’ Ramírez
‘FULL RESPONSIBILITY’
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on Thursday made his first official statement about his fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. During an Aug. 5 game, Anderson was covering second base when Ramírez slid in, setting off an angry exchange of words before the pair started throwing punches. Anderson was initially slapped with a six-game suspension for the incident that was later cut to five following an appeal. “I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland,” Anderson wrote in a statement on his Instagram story. “This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.”