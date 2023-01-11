Whitney Houston’s Estate Upset With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Quip
PISSED OFF
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael made an enemy out of Whitney Houston’s estate during Tuesday night’s show after a quip the late musician’s family felt was in “poor taste.” “We are here live from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, so uh, that’s very exciting,” Carmichael said in a deadpan tone during the awards show following a return from commercials. “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” Pat Houston, the sole executor of the estate, told TMZ. Houston overdosed and died at the hotel in 2012. It’s not clear if Carmichael’s quip was planned or an off-the-cuff remark, but sources told TMZ no one from Houston’s camp was given a heads up that she'd be mentioned.