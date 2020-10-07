Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Sister Act 3’ Is in the Works
OH MARIA!
Whoopi Goldberg has said a third installment of the Sister Act series is in the works. Sister Act and its sequel came out in 1992 and 1993. Speaking to James Corden on his late night show, the EGOT winner and co-host of The View said, “For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.” Goldberg added that she’s “working diligently” to reunite the movie’s original cast, and she herself will likely return to the role of Deloris Wilson, the Reno casino singer who goes undercover as an abbey choir director. “It’s fun and it feels good and you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just like listen, bad singing, great singing, OK singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?” she asked.