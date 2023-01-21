CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Widow of Slain NYPD Officer Announces Pregnancy At Memorial Service

    'THROUGH SORROW AND PAIN'

    Pilar Melendez

    Senior National Reporter

    Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images

    The widow of an NYPD officer who died in the line of duty last year alongside his partner announced during a Saturday memorial service she is pregnant. “Through sorrow and pain can also be a great birth,” Dominque Luzuriaga said at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral memorial honoring her husband and his partner Wilbert Mora a year after his death. “I am blessed to say that Jason [Rivera] and I will be expecting our miracle this spring.” Police say that Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27 were fatally shot on Jan. 21, 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. A high-ranking police source confirmed to the New York Daily News that Luzuriaga became pregnant using Rivera’s semen which was collected after his death.

    Read it at New York Daily News