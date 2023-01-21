CHEAT SHEET
Widow of Slain NYPD Officer Announces Pregnancy At Memorial Service
The widow of an NYPD officer who died in the line of duty last year alongside his partner announced during a Saturday memorial service she is pregnant. “Through sorrow and pain can also be a great birth,” Dominque Luzuriaga said at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral memorial honoring her husband and his partner Wilbert Mora a year after his death. “I am blessed to say that Jason [Rivera] and I will be expecting our miracle this spring.” Police say that Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27 were fatally shot on Jan. 21, 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. A high-ranking police source confirmed to the New York Daily News that Luzuriaga became pregnant using Rivera’s semen which was collected after his death.