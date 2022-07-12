Wimbledon Fan Kyrgios Accused of Having ‘Like 700 Drinks’ Claims to Have Been Supporting Him
SERVICE GAME
The spectator temporarily kicked out of the Wimbledon final after tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios accused her of having “like 700 drinks” says she was just trying to support him in the match. As he was being dismantled by Novak Djokovic in the match, Kyrgios complained to the umpire that a woman in the crowd was distracting him. When asked who was putting him off, the Australian answered: “The one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks, bro.” Ania Palus, a medical lawyer from Poland, was removed from Centre Court for 15 minutes after Kyrgios’ complaint about her behavior. But she has since told reporters that she’d only had a single glass of Pimm’s and a glass of rosé, and that she was just trying to support Kyrgios with her shouts. “If you think one person saying ‘Come on, you can do it’ is so disturbing that he loses a game… How can he pick up a single fan who is clapping, rooting for him?”