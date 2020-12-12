Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Tells Trump Attorney His Phony Lawsuit ‘Smacks of Racism’
PERFUMED WITH PREJUDICE
A Wisconsin Supreme Court judge told an attorney for Donald Trump that the president’s suit to toss out more than 200,000 votes in the state “smacks of racism” as it targets the state’s largest, most diverse counties, which hold the highest numbers of Black voters. During a hearing on Saturday, Justice Jill Karofsky, a liberal member of the court, told James Troupis, “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism.” Justice Rebecca Dallet noted that the suit focused only on the state’s “most non-white, urban” zones. Trump and his campaign have alleged without evidence that widespread voter fraud plagued the state and swung the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Similar suits filed in other swing states have been summarily rejected, as was a suit brought to the Supreme Court on Friday.