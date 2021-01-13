Wisconsin Teen Charged With Shooting Newborn, Abandoning in Tree
This story contains disturbing details of child death.
A Wisconsin teen is facing murder charges after he allegedly admitted that after his girlfriend gave birth in her bathtub, he took the newborn girl, put her in a snow-covered tree and shot her in the head. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 16, is being charged as an adult and held in lieu of $1 million bail. The infant’s mother, who was not named and is in her early teens, told police that her boyfriend said he was taking the child to an adoption center.
According to court documents, Kruckenberg-Anderson initially told cops that he put the baby in a backpack and then gave her to someone he met through Snapchat to be delivered to an adoption agency. Under further questioning, however, the teen allegedly confessed he actually left the naked newborn in a fallen tree, claiming he wept at the sound of her cries as he walked away. But police said that after the medical examiner discovered a bullet wound in the baby’s head and a shell-casing, Kruckenberg-Anderson admitted that he shot the child twice in the head.