With a Straight Face, Melania Trump Says ‘Divisive’ Democrats Are Setting Bad Examples for Children
BE BEST, I GUESS
Melania Trump accused Democrats of setting a bad example for children in a campaign speech Tuesday. Saying that “children watching and learning about politics in our country deserve a better display of political responsibility” than that of Democrats, the first lady decried the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a “sham” that she claimed drew Democrats’ attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, which her husband has repeatedly downplayed.
In the same speech, the first lady said that Democrats were too “divisive,” even if she herself didn’t agree with her own husband’s often extreme tweets: “I don’t always agree the way [sic] he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves.” Melania Trump has faced criticism as first lady for spearheading an anti-cyberbullying campaign, dubbed “Be Best,” that does not seem to include her husband, who uses his Twitter account to launch aggressive verbal attacks. The first lady herself was caught ranting in secret recordings made in July 2018 by a former confidant best friend when she said, “‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”