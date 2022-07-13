Woman Accuses British DJ Star of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was 14
COMING FORWARD
A woman alleges that British DJ Tim Westwood had sex with her when she was only 14 and he was in his 30s, making her one of several women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the music star. In the U.K., it is illegal to have sex with a 14-year-old. The BBC reported the alleged victim, who is now in her 40s, referred to Westwood as a “predator” and says she was abused in the 1990s. As part of an ongoing investigation, BBC News and the Guardian have spoken to 10 women who say that Westwood abused them. Another accuser said that she was only 16 when she had sex with Westwood, and two others say they were teenagers when they were assaulted. Westwood has previously denied allegations that he had sex with minors.