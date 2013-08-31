Yemen Premier Escapes Assassination

CHEAT SHEET
Yemeni Prime Minister Salem Basindwa escaped an assassination attempt today, speeding away while unidentified gunmen sprayed his three-car convoy with gunfire. An aid said that Basindwa was on the way home from his office at the time of the attack. The terrorist group, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) operates from Yemen and the country has seen a rash of assassinations recently, mostly of security officers. No one has been charged with or claimed responsibility for the shooting.