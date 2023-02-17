Yummie’s Perfect Leggings and Best-Selling Shapewear Is All 40% Off

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve searched for a fantastic all-purpose legging, neither too shiny nor sheer, your search has ended. I have two pairs of Yummie’s Rachel leggings and plan on getting at least one more this weekend while they’re 40% off. These leggings are great to work out in, run errands, or lounge in at home, and they magically shape my figure so that I don’t look like a (vegan) sausage while perking up my assets. So basically, they’re perfect.

The Fashion Gods have also granted us the very forgivable on-trend outfit formula of leggings and a T-shirt topped with an oversized blazer. (After all, it’s the least they could do after years of unwearable crop tops being the only top deemed cool). The leggings feature a high waist that doesn’t roll down but will stretch a bit after a few washes to accommodate any tummy wiggle room needed. Yummie also has many other leggings and yoga-pant styles to choose from, from faux leather to a denim hybrid style you might even be able to wear to work.

If you are fully stocked on leggings, the entire site is 40% off, and there are so many discounted options to shop, from shapewear to intimates, and even swimsuits. The sale only runs through February 20, so don’t snooze on it.

Yummie Sitewide Sale Use Code 40FORYOU

