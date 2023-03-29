Zelensky Invites China’s Xi to Ukraine After Russia Visit
‘WE ARE READY’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine in what would be the first meeting between the two politicians since the beginning of the war. “We are ready to see him here,” Zelesnky said in an interview, referring to Xi. “I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn’t have.” Zelensky’s bold invitation comes after Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia last week. Zelensky also used the same interview to address the prospect that American support for Ukraine could be curtailed amid growing political pressure to stop sending billions of dollars worth of military aid to Kyiv. “The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win,” Zelensky said.