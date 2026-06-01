‘70s Sitcom Actress Spills on Cocaine Sessions With Co-Star

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe was forced to cancel a scheduled brand appearance on Sunday after a surge of fans overwhelmed a shopping center, breaking through the glass entrance doors. Linghe was set to appear at an event for Molsion eyewear in Nanning, southern China when thousands of fans gathered outside the venue. When the doors opened, fans surged forward, shattering the glass entrance and leaving five people injured. Videos posted on social media also showed fans gathered on balconies in the shopping mall. The event was later cancelled and moved online. Linghe’s studio said it would reimburse fans who traveled to the canceled event, while Molsion arranged medical checks for those with minor injuries and promised tighter safety measures going forward. Linghe is a Chinese actor and model who has become one of the biggest stars in Chinese television in recent years, starring in hit Netflix dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil, The Princess Royal and Pursuit of Jade.
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- 1Netflix Star’s Event Axed After Fans Shatter Glass DoorsSTARSTRUCKChinese actor Zhang Linghe was forced to cancel a scheduled brand appearance on Sunday.
- 2‘70s Sitcom Actress Spills on Cocaine Sessions With Co-StarROAD TO RECOVERYMackenzie Phillips, 66, used drugs on the set of ‘One Day At A Time’ with her co-star as a teen facing addiction.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Country Music Star Melts Down on Stage and Flips PianoSTRIKE A CHORDVideos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.
- 4Kyle Busch’s Lawyer Fires Back at Death Conspiracies‘FABRICATION’Conspiracists were proved dead wrong.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Man Named Loony Toon Sentenced Over Wild ShootingTHAT’S ALL FOLKS!Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
- 6Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New ContinentDEADLY SPREADThe Democratic Republic of Congo was hit with a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which can cause bleeding from the eyes.
- 7Star Behind Oscar-Winning Disney Songs Suffers StrokeLEGENDARY SINGERHis career has spanned more than five decades.
- 8Hollywood Star Tears Into Audience Member for Bad BehaviorCURTAIN CALL CONTROVERSYShe accused the audience member of breaking the bond between the cast and audience.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9CEO Pay Gap Rises Under Trump as Workers Fall Further BehindTRUMP PUMPThe gap is becoming “obscene,” according to one expert.
- 10Cruise Ship Sent to Save Sailor, 74, Stranded at SeaPACIFIC PERILHe was too far from home to get an air rescue.
‘70s Sitcom Actress Spills on Cocaine Sessions With Co-Star
Mackenzie Phillips, 66, is best known for her lead role as Julie Cooper on the 1970s sitcom One Day At A Time... and for the main struggle that led to her firing: drug addiction. Phillips has been an open book about her lifelong battle, and in an interview with Fox News Digital, she even admitted to using drugs on set with co-star Valerie Bertinelli. “We would do coke together in the dressing room and stuff... I just happened to be the one that got caught,” Philips said. Phillips further mentioned leaving the set with Bertinelli during lunch breaks to swim, drink wine, and snort cocaine. Phillips’ addiction severed her friendship with Bertinelli. “We certainly had our years where I was, you know, out of my mind and Valerie was like okay,” Phillips said. Despite this, the two women built a friendship that remains an important part of Phillips’ life. Bertinelli has spoken about her cocaine use during the ’70s and ’80s while she was married to rocker Eddie Van Halen. Since getting sober, Phillips, who is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas singer John Phillips, has worked as a counselor and manager at Breathe Life Healing Centers. She reflects on how her ongoing battle with addiction has made her resilient, given her a stronger faith, and leaves her feeling blessed to be where she is currently in her life.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Country music star Morgan Wallen stunned fans in Denver after appearing to lose his temper on stage and overturn a piano during a concert. The 33-year-old was performing “Sand in My Boots” on Friday when apparent technical difficulties disrupted the song. Footage posted by concertgoers shows Wallen growing increasingly frustrated before stepping away from the piano and completing the performance a cappella. Once the song ended, Wallen walked back across the stage, pushed the piano several feet and knocked it onto its side, prompting a loud response from the audience. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media. The unexpected display did not end the concert. Wallen remained on stage and continued performing for fans for the rest of the evening. The incident came as the chart-topping singer travels the country on his latest tour, which launched in Minneapolis in April.
Kyle Busch’s lawyer, Robert Rikard is shutting down the conspiracy theories that have circulated since the NASCAR icon’s tragic death on May 21. Busch, 41, died after a bout of bacterial pneumonia progressed into fatal sepsis. Two months before his death, he and his wife settled a lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance Company, accusing the company of misleading them into purchasing life insurance policies that ultimately cost them $10.4 million. Conspiracies about the settlements have surfaced, with some on social media alleging that the couple was intentionally advised to drop their policy prior to Busch’s death. Rikard has sought to dispel these rumors, clarifying in a LinkedIn post last week that the opposite actually occurred. “The Busch family did not walk away from their coverage. They replaced it with better coverage,” Rikard explained. “The suggestion that they were advised by anyone to abandon tens of millions in death benefit protection is a fabrication, and those repeating it know it is.” Busch was admitted to a hospital on May 20 after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator. Within hours of admission, sepsis had caused blood clots in his bloodstream, which killed him. Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, their 11-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A man named Loony Toon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for opening fire on police officers. The 43-year-old Oregon man, called Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to firing at police during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 20 last year, prosecutors said. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Toon allegedly shot at three officers while fleeing a stop and then abandoned his vehicle, running onto a nearby golf course. He evaded capture for four days before being arrested roughly 20 miles away in Sandy, Oregon. At the time, Toon was already on probation for a first-degree attempted kidnapping conviction. He was later charged with attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, and second-degree escape, along with unrelated charges in four other counties. He agreed to a global plea deal resulting in a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors said Toon must also pay restitution for damage to a police vehicle and a civilian car struck by gunfire. Authorities noted he has 25 prior convictions, including 16 felonies.
Brazil is racing to contain a suspected Ebola outbreak after a suspected case of the deadly virus was detected in the country for the first time. A 37-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been placed in isolation in Brazil after developing symptoms consistent with a suspected case of Ebola, according to the São Paulo state government. It comes after the DRC was hit with a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. So far, more than 1,000 suspected cases have been identified, with 246 deaths. However, these have so far mostly been contained to the DRC and neighboring Uganda, which has recorded nine cases and one death of its own. One man was admitted to the hospital in Austria with suspected symptoms of the virus after returning from Uganda. Some Americans were also infected after traveling to the DRC. The U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on affected countries amid fears of fast-spreading cases threatening World Cup plans.
R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke. A rep for the singer told Variety that the 75-year-old is receiving medical treatment in the hospital. “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” the statement added. No other details were released. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson has released nearly 20 studio albums, with hits including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “Reaching for the Sky.” He also won two Grammy Awards for Beauty and the Beast, recorded with Celine Dion, and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, recorded with Regina Belle. Both songs won Oscars and helped cement Bryson’s reputation as one of the era’s leading balladeers. He went on to team up with Roberta Flack for the duet album Born to Love, before later scoring hits with Angela Bofill on “For You and I” and again with Belle on several successful collaborations.
Rosamund Pike returned to the stage after her performance this weekend to confront an audience member for using their phone during the play’s finale. Pike, who is playing a crown court judge in Inter Alia in London’s Wyndham Theatre, interrupted the show’s curtain call on Saturday to reprimand an audience member for texting during the show’s big finish. She accused the theater-goer of breaking the bond between the cast and audience. “She suggested that spotting someone texting in the climax of this devastatingly emotional play broke this bond. She seemed genuinely upset,” an audience member told The Times. They added that the moment left the whole crowd “stunned,” describing an emotional atmosphere after the 100-minute, no-interval performance in which Pike “gave her all.” They said Pike did not identify the audience member but joked that the person might be a doctor saving a life, adding that she hoped that was the case. The actress then received applause after addressing the audience. The incident adds to ongoing criticism from performers, including Imelda Staunton, Andrew Scott, Daniel Craig, Patti LuPone, and Benedict Cumberbatch, over audience etiquette in British theaters.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
America’s CEOs got another raise last year. A new Associated Press survey found the typical S&P 500 chief executive received a compensation package worth $17.7 million in 2025, up nearly six percent from the year before. The median employee at those companies earned $89,744, a 4.7 percent increase. At half the companies surveyed, a worker earning the company’s median salary would need 200 years to make what the CEO earned in a single year. Last year, that figure stood at 192 years. The findings come as many workers continue feeling squeezed by years of elevated prices, with some cutting spending and relying on credit cards to cover everyday expenses. “At a time when working families are struggling with rising costs, it’s obscene to see CEO pay continuing to skyrocket,” Sarah Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies said. Some of the biggest disparities were at low-wage employers. Coca-Cola’s chief executive earned nearly 1,739 times the company’s median worker pay. At TJX Companies, which runs T.J. Maxx among other retailers, the ratio was about 1,774-to-1. Meanwhile, shareholders continue overwhelmingly approving executive pay packages, with the average “say on pay” vote receiving around 90 percent support.
A cruise ship was diverted from its course to save a sailor stranded hundreds of miles off the coast of Oregon in a dramatic rescue. The 74-year-old man, described as an experienced seafarer, was forced to call the U.S. Coast Guard after his ship was damaged on Tuesday while he was navigating from Hawaii to Canada. It had suffered a broken mast, and its engine had failed after getting caught in severe weather. A coalition of rescuers, including a helicopter and a Royal Caribbean Group-owned Silversea Cruises ship, worked to reach the man, who was stranded 489 miles off the coast and with a shoulder injury. Rescuers then managed to get him off the boat and onto the cruise ship, Silver Whisper, which had been on a 24-night voyage from Papeete, Tahiti, and subsequently took him back to Vancouver. According to Fox News, one passenger posted about the incident afterward, saying, “We were the closest ship to him—it took 7 hours to reach him, with no exact coordinates. A needle in a haystack. Happy to report he was found, is alive— with a broken shoulder, but doing well.”