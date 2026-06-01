Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New Continent

Brazil is racing to contain a suspected Ebola outbreak after a suspected case of the deadly virus was detected in the country for the first time. A 37-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been placed in isolation in Brazil after developing symptoms consistent with a suspected case of Ebola, according to the São Paulo state government. It comes after the DRC was hit with a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. So far, more than 1,000 suspected cases have been identified, with 246 deaths. However, these have so far mostly been contained to the DRC and neighboring Uganda, which has recorded nine cases and one death of its own. One man was admitted to the hospital in Austria with suspected symptoms of the virus after returning from Uganda. Some Americans were also infected after traveling to the DRC. The U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on affected countries amid fears of fast-spreading cases threatening World Cup plans.

The Sun