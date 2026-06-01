Crime & Justice

Man Named Loony Toon Sentenced Over Wild Shooting

THAT’S ALL FOLKS!

Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Martha McHardy
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon
Clackamas County District Attorney's Office

A man named Loony Toon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for opening fire on police officers. The 43-year-old Oregon man, called Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to firing at police during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 20 last year, prosecutors said. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Toon allegedly shot at three officers while fleeing a stop and then abandoned his vehicle, running onto a nearby golf course. He evaded capture for four days before being arrested roughly 20 miles away in Sandy, Oregon. At the time, Toon was already on probation for a first-degree attempted kidnapping conviction. He was later charged with attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, and second-degree escape, along with unrelated charges in four other counties. He agreed to a global plea deal resulting in a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors said Toon must also pay restitution for damage to a police vehicle and a civilian car struck by gunfire. Authorities noted he has 25 prior convictions, including 16 felonies.

Read it at The Guardian
Martha McHardy

Martha McHardy

Reporter

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