Man Named Loony Toon Sentenced Over Wild Shooting

A man named Loony Toon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for opening fire on police officers. The 43-year-old Oregon man, called Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to firing at police during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 20 last year, prosecutors said. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Toon allegedly shot at three officers while fleeing a stop and then abandoned his vehicle, running onto a nearby golf course. He evaded capture for four days before being arrested roughly 20 miles away in Sandy, Oregon. At the time, Toon was already on probation for a first-degree attempted kidnapping conviction. He was later charged with attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, and second-degree escape, along with unrelated charges in four other counties. He agreed to a global plea deal resulting in a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors said Toon must also pay restitution for damage to a police vehicle and a civilian car struck by gunfire. Authorities noted he has 25 prior convictions, including 16 felonies.