$63K Raised From Donors in Carlee Russell Case Not Being Refunded, Crime Stoppers Says
MISSING
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said Monday that over $63,000 in reward money raised to help find Carlee Russell isn’t being returned to donors despite her safe return. Russell, 25, vanished in Hoover, Alabama, last Thursday after calling 911 about a toddler wandering down a highway, and then reappeared at her home 49 hours later. On Monday morning, Crime Stoppers initially said it would give back the $63,378 donated during the search for the missing nursing student before saying in the afternoon that the money wouldn’t be returned. “This investigation is still ongoing, and accordingly, there is no basis to refund any contributions at this time,” the organization announced. “Furthermore, the Hoover Police Department has not requested for any donor contributions to be released or refunded.” It’s not clear how much of the money has since been returned, though the group’s website on Wednesday still displayed a notice of a reward being offered for information about Russell’s disappearance.