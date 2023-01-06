Deadly Riots Erupt in Mexico After El Chapo’s Son Arrested
TERRIFYING
A huge wave of cartel violence was unleashed in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa on Thursday after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of imprisoned drug lord “El Chapo.” Guzmán-López, who is alleged to be a high-ranking member of his father’s sprawling cartel, was captured by members of the Mexican army and national guard in the city of Culiacán. Soon after, cartel gangsters set up roadblocks, murdered three members of the security forces, and attacked an airport, with over 100 flights canceled throughout the state after two planes were hit by gunfire. All schools in Sinaloa were closed on Friday, according to reports. The unrest comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico next week—he was originally scheduled to arrive Monday but will now touch down Sunday, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted. It’s not clear why the plan was changed.