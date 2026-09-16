Emmy Awards Hit With Brutal Ratings Slump

Monday’s divisive Emmy Awards shed almost one million viewers compared to ratings figures from last year. Around 6.7 million viewers watched the television industry awards on NBC, according to figures released by the network and reported by the Associated Press. Last year’s Emmys telecast on CBS attracted around 7.42 million viewers, while 6.87 million tuned in when it aired on ABC in 2024. Networks rotate who airs the awards each year. The record lowest ratings for the Emmys were the January 2024 telecast on Fox, which was seen by just 4.3 million people, after Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes had delayed the event by months. Monday’s awards also clashed with the first Monday Night Football game of the season airing on ESPN, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Law & Order Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted Monday’s awards, which saw Apple TV comedy Widow’s Bay win 14 Emmys, while The Pitt was named best drama for the second year running. The Emmys traditionally achieve lower ratings than other award shows. The Oscars drew just under 18 million viewers across ABC and Hulu this year, while the Golden Globes drew around 8.8 million viewers on CBS.

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The Associated Press