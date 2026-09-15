Dramatic footage has emerged of a helicopter in a tailspin and crashing at an airport in Utah. The clip, released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows an incident in which a flight instructor lost control of a helicopter while teaching a lesson at Cedar City Regional Airport on May 23. The surveillance video shows the red Bell 206-L4 helicopter lifting off into the air before hitting the runway and wildly bouncing around before careening off the asphalt. Luckily, both the flight instructor and the student they were training only suffered minor injuries during the incident. The NTSB ruled that the instructor’s failure to maintain control of the helicopter while adjusting its engine governor led to the crash. The helicopter was left severely damaged, as the tailboom and main rotor system eventually separated from the aircraft. Investigators also found no pre-accident mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have prevented the incident. Neither the flight instructor nor the student involved in the crash were identified by the NTSB. There was also no wider damage reported to the Cedar City airport following the incident with the helicopter.
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- 1Wild Moment Helicopter Bounces Off Runway During LessonOUT OF CONTROLNo one suffered any serious injuries in the incident at a Utah airport.
- 2NHL Star Appears in Pro-Putin Campaign AdPUTIN’S MVPThe all-time leading goal scorer, 40, has been with the team his entire NHL career, but some fans are calling for his removal.
Shop with ScoutedThis New Hair Growth Vitamin Boosts Volume in Just 90 DaysHAIR TODAYThe new hair growth capsule supports healthy hair from the inside out.
- 3Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in RaceFATAL RACEThe 51-year-old was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency.
- 4Data Center Spills Torrent of Diesel Into WetlandsTROUBLED WATERSSpecialist trucks were used to contain and clean up around 5,000 gallons from a creek.
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- 5Cruise Ship Passenger Fighting for Life After Falling IllSICK AT SEAThe passenger was airlifted to a Canadian hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
- 6House Votes to Eliminate Coin After 232 YearsTHE PENNY DROPSThe Treasury estimates ending production would save $56 million annually.
- 7Legendary Designer Bob Mackie's Cause of Death RevealedSULTAN OF SEQUINSThe fashion icon’s friend Cher called him her “sweet Prince.”
- 8Hiker, 70, Found Alive After 11 Days Lost in Wilderness‘HE’S ALIVE!’The septuagenarian was found injured and hypothermic.
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- 9Dad Brutally Mauled by Shark in AustraliaSURFING SHOCKThe surfer was reportedly well known in the community.
- 10Fashion Designer Behind Cher’s Iconic Looks Dies at 87SULTAN OF SEQUINSThe American designer won nine Emmys and was nominated for three Oscars for his costume design.
NHL Star Appears in Pro-Putin Campaign Ad
A National Hockey League star appeared in a campaign ad for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections. Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ captain and the NHL’s all-time regular-season goals leader, has supported Putin for years. But he has been quiet since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ovechkin has played for the Capitals his entire career, and the 40-year-old made hockey history last year when he scored a record-breaking 895th regular-season goal. When the invasion started, the NHL star said Putin remained his president, but he hoped the war would end. Ovechkin signed a one-year contract extension in July, so he is busy preparing for the upcoming season with the Capitals while filming this ad. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the leading candidate in the United Russia party, so he’s the only one speaking in the ad. In it, he warned that “those who come at us with a sword” should “expect no mercy,” and those who stand with Russia will be met with “agreement.” Standing alongside Ovechkin behind Lavrov is Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the government-controlled RT network. Fans took to X to express their disappointment, saying Ovechkin is a “tool for Russian propaganda.”
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.
The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.
Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.
A 51-year-old man from Colorado died on Saturday while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin competition. The man, who has not been named publicly, was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency and had no pulse by the time emergency responders reached the scene. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said she wasn’t sure what caused the emergency. “At the time, they had a patient who did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, so life-saving measures began,” she said. “But we don’t know why he went unresponsive or why he didn’t have a pulse.” The organizers of the race posted to Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an athlete passed away during today’s IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin event after experiencing a medical emergency. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the athlete’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” The popular Wisconsin Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 56-mile bike ride through Dane County and a 13.1-mile run ending near the State Capitol.
A “computer glitch” at a New Jersey data center has sent roughly 5,000 gallons of diesel pouring into the state’s wetlands. Michael Gonnelli, mayor of nearby Secaucus, has said the leak came from a storage tank at the site, run by digital infrastructure group Equinix. He blamed the glitch, though the firm said it’s still reviewing the cause. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said crews used vacuum trucks and barriers to remove the fuel from a creek before it reached the Hackensack River. Data centers have become a hot political topic during the Trump administration’s push to expand facilities across the country, often amid pushback from local residents. Mayor Gonnelli acknowledged the current controversy surrounding the boom in digital infrastructure, but noted that “this data center’s been here since 2001, over 25 years,” and that “we’ve never had a problem before this time.” Local environmental activist Ben Dziobek was not convinced. “This is what happens when the data center industry is allowed to operate without any rules, and new ones are popping up all over New Jersey,” he said.
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A passenger became so sick on a cruise ship that emergency services were forced to send out a specialized helicopter crew to airlift them off the boat and take them to a Canadian hospital. The person, who has not been identified, was vacationing aboard the Celebrity Solstice vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, when they fell ill off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, last week. The Royal Canadian Air Force dispatched the helicopter after receiving a call about the person’s condition not long before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The crew arrived on the boat just before 7.30 a.m., then evacuated the passenger and their companion to Comox, on Vancouver Island, where the tourist was hospitalized in critical condition. The ship returned to port on Monday and has since set out on another cruise.
The penny is one step closer to disappearing after the House unanimously approved legislation to permanently end its production. The bipartisan Common Cents Act would bar the Treasury from minting the one-cent coin for general circulation, although the existing ones would remain legal tender and collector pennies could still be produced. The measure also creates a framework allowing cash purchases to be rounded to the nearest five cents when exact change is unavailable. Other payments would not be affected, while cash wages would be rounded up. The U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies in November 2025 after 232 years, after a sharp rise in production costs. Each penny was costing nearly four cents to make, thanks to a surge in the market value of copper and zinc. The Treasury estimates ending production would save $56 million annually. The bill also allows testing cheaper materials for nickels which, like the penny, has been the subject of rising production costs for nearly 20 years.
Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of death has been confirmed. Mackie, known as “the Sultan of Sequins,” died of pneumonia in Palm Springs, California, on Monday at age 87, his representatives told People. His team posted on Instagram that Mackie “lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment during his career, including Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Liza Minnelli. When he was just 22, Mackie was credited with sketching the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy. However, he is arguably best known for his long association with Cher, which began in the early 1970s when she was still married to Sonny Bono. Cher posted on X on Monday, “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.” Mackie made some of Cher’s most iconic looks, from the feathered headpiece she wore to the 1986 Oscars to the sheer fishnet bodysuit and leather thong featured in the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video from 1989, where Cher straddled a cannon on the USS Missouri battleship.
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A 70-year-old father was found after being lost for over a week on a remote island. Craig Berg was injured and hypothermic when Michigan State Police troopers and backpackers caught sight of him on September 12 on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. A helicopter hoisted him up, took him to an airport about 140 miles away, and then to a local hospital. Desperate to see his father after a distressing week, Evan Berg spoke to him over the phone while driving 455 miles to the hospital. “I yelled at the top of my lungs, ‘He’s alive!’ People looked at me, and oh, man, it was a wonderful feeling,” Evan said about hearing the good news via text from his stepmother. “We’re just so grateful, and we couldn’t be more happy and relieved.” Berg’s family said he embarked on a solo hiking trip on Aug. 27 and was expected to begin his return Sept. 5, but he didn’t check into his hotel or board the ferry home. Evan said his dad was found in “rough shape” when he was saved, but well enough to ask for food and water and to joke about writing a book about the experience.
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Mel Ismail, 56, a firefighter and father, had his foot ripped off by a shark at the popular Glenfield Beach in Geraldton, Australia. Teenagers used a surfboard rope to create a makeshift tourniquet, saving Ismail’s life. Another surfer who spotted the father in distress in the water swam him back to shore. The surfer is in “serious but stable condition,” Australian broadcaster ABC reported. Ismail’s damaged surfboard is undergoing testing to establish the species of shark. Authorities closed a large section of the beach after the horrific incident. “To ensure community safety, all recreational water users are advised to avoid the area as the shark may still be in the vicinity,” the City of Greater Geraldton said in a statement. Shadow Fisheries Minister Kirrilee Warr, who is a Member of Parliament representing the area, said, “I do understand the victim is a well-known surfer amongst the community.” Scientists in Australia say that warming seas and increasingly crowded waters are changing where sharks migrate, possibly leading to more common shark attacks.
Legendary costume fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his sequined, show-stopping looks, has died at the age of 87. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” a statement on his Instagram read on Monday. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie was best known for his decades-long collaboration with Cher, but he also designed for Barbra Streisand, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Elton John and RuPaul. Among his most famous creations was Cher’s iconic 1986 Oscars ensemble, which paired a towering black feathered headdress with a jewel-encrusted two-piece outfit. “I started it all, I’m afraid,” Mackie said of Cher’s risqué outfits in an interview with the Archive of American Television. He is survived by one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.