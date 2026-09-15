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1

Netflix Star Dies at 44 After Cancer Battle

DECADE-LONG STRUGGLE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.26 3:15PM EDT 
Actress Yuri Nakamura from the hit Netflix movie "Romantics Anonymous" has died.
Actress Yuri Nakamura from the hit Netflix movie "Romantics Anonymous" has died. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix’s Romantics Anonymous star Yuri Nakamura has died after over a decade-long battle with rectal cancer. Nakamura’s agency on Monday confirmed she died on Sept. 1. “We express our heartfelt gratitude once again to all the fans who have warmly supported her, the staff who have helped her, and her fellow performers,” Alpha Agency said. Nakamura played psychologist Irene in the Japanese series based on a French-Belgian film of the same name, about an extremely shy chocolatier who takes a job at a small chocolate store. Nakamura also appeared in another Netflix movie, The 8-Year Engagement (2017), as well as in projects with other companies like Love Letter From Heaven (2007) and Like Father, Like Son (2013). She had to drop her upcoming project, Dangerous, due to her cancer, according to Japan Daily. The actress was first diagnosed in 2013, but kept the illness under wraps. She went into remission after treatment until January 2025, when she was told the cancer had metastasized. By August, doctors told her she had little time left, but representatives said she “remained calm, maintaining a beautiful and gentle smile throughout her final moments.”

Read it at DEADLINE

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2
Wild Moment Helicopter Bounces Off Runway During Flying Lesson
OUT OF CONTROL
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.26 12:03PM EDT 
Published 09.15.26 11:59AM EDT 
Helicopter crash.
NTSB

Dramatic footage has emerged of a helicopter in a tailspin and crashing at an airport in Utah. The clip, released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows an incident in which a flight instructor lost control of a helicopter while teaching a lesson at Cedar City Regional Airport on May 23. The surveillance video shows the red Bell 206-L4 helicopter lifting off into the air before hitting the runway and wildly bouncing around before careening off the asphalt. Luckily, both the flight instructor and the student they were training only suffered minor injuries during the incident. The NTSB ruled that the instructor’s failure to maintain control of the helicopter while adjusting its engine governor led to the crash. The helicopter was left severely damaged, as the tailboom and main rotor system eventually separated from the aircraft. Investigators also found no pre-accident mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have prevented the incident. Neither the flight instructor nor the student involved in the crash were identified by the NTSB. There was also no wider damage reported to the Cedar City airport following the incident with the helicopter.

Read it at KUTV

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O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
HAIR TODAY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.26 5:57PM EDT 
O Positiv Hair Growth Vitamin
O Positiv.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.

O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.

O Positiv URO Hair Growth + Volume Daily Capsules
See At O Positiv

The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.

Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.

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3
NHL Star Appears in Pro-Putin Campaign Ad
PUTIN’S MVP
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.26 1:49PM EDT 
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin supports President Putin's United Russia party in a new campaign ad.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin supports President Putin's United Russia party in a new campaign ad. Timothy T. Ludwig/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A National Hockey League star appeared in a campaign ad for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections. Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ captain and the NHL’s all-time regular-season goals leader, has supported Putin for years. But he has been quiet since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ovechkin has played for the Capitals his entire career, and the 40-year-old made hockey history last year when he scored a record-breaking 895th regular-season goal. When the invasion started, the NHL star said Putin remained his president, but he hoped the war would end. Ovechkin signed a one-year contract extension in July, so he is busy preparing for the upcoming season with the Capitals while filming this ad. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the leading candidate in the United Russia party, so he’s the only one speaking in the ad. In it, he warned that “those who come at us with a sword” should “expect no mercy,” and those who stand with Russia will be met with “agreement.” Standing alongside Ovechkin behind Lavrov is Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the government-controlled RT network. Fans took to X to express their disappointment, saying Ovechkin is a “tool for Russian propaganda.”

Read it at The Guardian

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4
Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in Race
FATAL RACE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.26 9:53AM EDT 
Athletes enter Lake Monona to compete on the swim course at the 2026 IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Athletes enter Lake Monona to compete on the swim course at the 2026 IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Patrick McDermott, Getty Images

A 51-year-old man from Colorado died on Saturday while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin competition. The man, who has not been named publicly, was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency and had no pulse by the time emergency responders reached the scene. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said she wasn’t sure what caused the emergency. “At the time, they had a patient who did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, so life-saving measures began,” she said. “But we don’t know why he went unresponsive or why he didn’t have a pulse.” The organizers of the race posted to Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an athlete passed away during today’s IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin event after experiencing a medical emergency. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the athlete’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” The popular Wisconsin Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 56-mile bike ride through Dane County and a 13.1-mile run ending near the State Capitol.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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Partner update

Lab-Grown Is the Smarter, Cheaper Way to Shop for Diamonds
A REAL GEM
AD BY Shop LC
Published 09.15.26 12:00AM EDT 
Model wearing the Luxuriant lab-grown diamond cluster ring on her hand
Shop LC

When you hear “diamonds,” the first thing you think of is probably sky-high prices. Ethically questionable sourcing is a close second. With Shop LC’s lab-grown diamonds, you can enjoy the luxury feel while steering clear of these issues.

Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds, only a machine can tell the difference. Shop LC’s stones are grown for exceptional clarity, with fewer inclusions. They also score a perfect 10 on the Mohs hardness scale—the standard tool that measures a mineral’s resistance to scratching—just like mined diamonds. More importantly, there are no middlemen marking up prices. Shop LC sells directly to you with prices starting as low as $40.

This stunning ring has an 18K vermeil yellow gold over sterling silver finish. You can pick from five diamond shapes: oval, pear, round, heart, and cushion.

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The glow of these gold-plated sterling silver hoop earrings is unmatched. Each of the 14 diamonds sits in a prong setting for maximum sparkle.

Circle of Joy D'Joy Diamond Hoop Earrings
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This dazzling pendant necklace features a cascading row of seven brilliant diamonds set in 925 sterling silver. It’s perfect for special occasions or everyday wear.

Luxuriant Lab-Grown Diamond Pendant Necklace
Price reflects 50% discount
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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
Data Center Spills Thousands of Gallons of Diesel Into Wetlands
TROUBLED WATERS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.15.26 9:06AM EDT 
A view of the Hackensack River and the wetlands known as the Meadowlands in Secaucus New Jersey.
andykazie/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A “computer glitch” at a New Jersey data center has sent roughly 5,000 gallons of diesel pouring into the state’s wetlands. Michael Gonnelli, mayor of nearby Secaucus, has said the leak came from a storage tank at the site, run by digital infrastructure group Equinix. He blamed the glitch, though the firm said it’s still reviewing the cause. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said crews used vacuum trucks and barriers to remove the fuel from a creek before it reached the Hackensack River. Data centers have become a hot political topic during the Trump administration’s push to expand facilities across the country, often amid pushback from local residents. Mayor Gonnelli acknowledged the current controversy surrounding the boom in digital infrastructure, but noted that “this data center’s been here since 2001, over 25 years,” and that “we’ve never had a problem before this time.” Local environmental activist Ben Dziobek was not convinced. “This is what happens when the data center industry is allowed to operate without any rules, and new ones are popping up all over New Jersey,” he said.

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6
Cruise Ship Passenger Fighting for Life After Falling Ill
SICK AT SEA
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.15.26 7:31AM EDT 
A passenger became so sick on a cruise ship that emergency services were forced to send out a specialized helicopter crew to airlift them off the boat and bring them back to hospital. The person was vacationing aboard the Celebrity Solstice vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, when they fell ill off the coast of British Columbia in Canada last week. The Royal Canadian Air Force dispatched the helicopter after receiving a call about the person’s condition not long before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The crew arrived on the boat just before 7.30 a.m., then evacuated the passenger and their companion to Comox, where the patient was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The sick person has not been identified, and the cruise line has not issued a statement on the incident. The ship returned to port on Monday and has since set out on another cruise.
Ryan Evans/Getty Images

A passenger became so sick on a cruise ship that emergency services were forced to send out a specialized helicopter crew to airlift them off the boat and take them to a Canadian hospital. The person, who has not been identified, was vacationing aboard the Celebrity Solstice vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, when they fell ill off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, last week. The Royal Canadian Air Force dispatched the helicopter after receiving a call about the person’s condition not long before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The crew arrived on the boat just before 7.30 a.m., then evacuated the passenger and their companion to Comox, on Vancouver Island, where the tourist was hospitalized in critical condition. The ship returned to port on Monday and has since set out on another cruise.

Read it at People

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7
House Votes to Eliminate Coin After 232 Years
THE PENNY DROPS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.15.26 7:37AM EDT 
coins
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The penny is one step closer to disappearing after the House unanimously approved legislation to permanently end its production. The bipartisan Common Cents Act would bar the Treasury from minting the one-cent coin for general circulation, although the existing ones would remain legal tender and collector pennies could still be produced. The measure also creates a framework allowing cash purchases to be rounded to the nearest five cents when exact change is unavailable. Other payments would not be affected, while cash wages would be rounded up. The U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies in November 2025 after 232 years, after a sharp rise in production costs. Each penny was costing nearly four cents to make, thanks to a surge in the market value of copper and zinc. The Treasury estimates ending production would save $56 million annually. The bill also allows testing cheaper materials for nickels which, like the penny, has been the subject of rising production costs for nearly 20 years.

Read it at The New York Post

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8
Legendary Designer Bob Mackie’s Cause of Death Revealed
SULTAN OF SEQUINS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.15.26 5:56AM EDT 
Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer Cher attend a premiere for the documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 13, 2024.
Fashion designer Bob Mackie and singer Cher attend a premiere for the documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 13, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of death has been confirmed. Mackie, known as “the Sultan of Sequins,” died of pneumonia in Palm Springs, California, on Monday at age 87, his representatives told People. His team posted on Instagram that Mackie “lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment during his career, including Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Liza Minnelli. When he was just 22, Mackie was credited with sketching the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy. However, he is arguably best known for his long association with Cher, which began in the early 1970s when she was still married to Sonny Bono. Cher posted on X on Monday, “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.” Mackie made some of Cher’s most iconic looks, from the feathered headpiece she wore to the 1986 Oscars to the sheer fishnet bodysuit and leather thong featured in the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video from 1989, where Cher straddled a cannon on the USS Missouri battleship.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at People

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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9
Hiker, 70, Found Alive After 11 Days Lost in Wilderness
‘HE’S ALIVE!’
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.14.26 4:38PM EDT 
Craig Berg, 70, is rescued after 11 days lost in the wilderness.
Craig Berg, 70, is rescued after 11 days lost in the wilderness. U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes/U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

A 70-year-old father was found after being lost for over a week on a remote island. Craig Berg was injured and hypothermic when Michigan State Police troopers and backpackers caught sight of him on September 12 on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. A helicopter hoisted him up, took him to an airport about 140 miles away, and then to a local hospital. Desperate to see his father after a distressing week, Evan Berg spoke to him over the phone while driving 455 miles to the hospital. “I yelled at the top of my lungs, ‘He’s alive!’ People looked at me, and oh, man, it was a wonderful feeling,” Evan said about hearing the good news via text from his stepmother. “We’re just so grateful, and we couldn’t be more happy and relieved.” Berg’s family said he embarked on a solo hiking trip on Aug. 27 and was expected to begin his return Sept. 5, but he didn’t check into his hotel or board the ferry home. Evan said his dad was found in “rough shape” when he was saved, but well enough to ask for food and water and to joke about writing a book about the experience.

Read it at People

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10
Dad Brutally Mauled by Shark in Australia
SURFING SHOCK
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.14.26 3:27PM EDT 
Mel Ismail.
Mel Ismail. Mel Ismail, Facebook

Mel Ismail, 56, a firefighter and father, had his foot ripped off by a shark at the popular Glenfield Beach in Geraldton, Australia. Teenagers used a surfboard rope to create a makeshift tourniquet, saving Ismail’s life. Another surfer who spotted the father in distress in the water swam him back to shore. The surfer is in “serious but stable condition,” Australian broadcaster ABC reported. Ismail’s damaged surfboard is undergoing testing to establish the species of shark. Authorities closed a large section of the beach after the horrific incident. “To ensure community safety, all recreational water users are advised to avoid the area as the shark may still be in the vicinity,” the City of Greater Geraldton said in a statement. Shadow Fisheries Minister Kirrilee Warr, who is a Member of Parliament representing the area, said, “I do understand the victim is a well-known surfer amongst the community.” Scientists in Australia say that warming seas and increasingly crowded waters are changing where sharks migrate, possibly leading to more common shark attacks.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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