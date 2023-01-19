Zeldin: Even Santos’ Voters Are Turning Their Backs on Him
UPHILL BATTLE
Ex-Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said in a Wednesday interview on Fox Business that scandal-ridden New York Rep. George Santos’ (R) support in his district is “cratering.” As his lies continue to pile up, the freshman congressman is dealing with investigations into his claims and campaign fundraising. Zeldin, who was beaten last year by incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in the race for New York governor, said Santos will have an “extremely difficult time” during his tenure in office and faces resistance “back home, where there’s just cratering support by the day” as his voters and supporters are “upset” and “outraged” by his many controversies. “There were a lot of people who were genuinely supporting him, voting for him, volunteering for him,” Zeldin said during the interview. “And they were just at this point crushed once the news came out, of what was true and what wasn’t true, and unfortunately a lot more has come out that was false than accurate.” Meanwhile, GOP heads in the House have handed Santos spots on the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.