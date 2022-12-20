FTX Tries to Regain Sam Bankman-Fried’s Political Donations
REFUND
Bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX is attempting to recover millions of dollars donated to politicians by Sam Bankman-Fried and other executives. In a statement, the company’s new management said it has been “approached by a number of recipients of contributions or other payments” hoping to give back the cash given to them by Bankman-Fried, his companies, or other executives. The statement added that FTX also intended to “commence actions” to regain donations even when they’re not voluntarily offered for return. It comes after allegations that some of the donations were made using FTX customers’ money. On Monday, reports emerged that Bankman-Fried had agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges, but a chaotic court appearance appeared to cast doubt on the decision. The BBC on Tuesday reported that he has agreed to be extradited, but it’s not yet clear when the transfer will take place. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month and has been accused by U.S. authorities with “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”