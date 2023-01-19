George Santos Offers Bizarre Defense Against ‘Insane’ Vet Scam Reports

CHEAT SHEET
Notorious fabulist George Santos (R-NY) has hit his limit, apparently. On the heels of slamming rumors he was a drag queen, the new congressman shot back at “shocking” and “insane” reports he stole funds intended for a homeless veteran’s dying service dog to inform the public that he would never kill a pooch. “The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane. My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped rescue throughout the years along with supportive messages,” he said. His initial tweet, which has since been deleted, had an unfortunate typo, saying he received photos of dogs he helped “reduce” throughout the years.