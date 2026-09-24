Harvey Weinstein Learns Fate in New York Retrial
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting his former TV production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. The convicted sex offender begged for mercy and apologized “to anyone I have affected with my actions,” but maintained his innocence. His attorneys said he would appeal. Judge Curtis Farber said Weinstein abused his power as an influential media figure to prey on women desperate for an opportunity in the industry, treating them as “mere objects to be played with and discarded with impunity.” The sentencing follows an overturned conviction and two mistrials on the same allegation. Weinstein will next appear for resentencing in California for raping and sexually assaulting Italian model and actor Evgeniya Chernyshova in a hotel in 2013. Farber said whether Weinstein’s prison terms will run simultaneously will be up to the California judge, but said that if it were up to him, he would make Weinstein, 74, serve them consecutively—effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life. The disgraced Hollywood producer’s multiple accusations of sexual assault in 2017 sparked the #MeToo movement, eventually leading to his first conviction of rape in 2020.