Rioter Armed With Knife Claims God Told Him to Storm Senate Chamber
An Alabama man photographed on the Senate floor during last week’s violent insurrection said in a YouTube video that God instructed him to storm the chamber. Joshua Black was charged on Thursday with violent entry and entering restricted grounds of the Capitol. According to a criminal complaint, he said in the video that he saw a door marked “US Senate” and, “I just felt like the spirit of God wanted me to go in the Senate room, you know. So I was about to break the glass and I thought, no, this is our house, we don’t act like that. I was tempted to, I’m not gonna lie. Cause I’m pretty upset. You know? They stole my country.”
He later said he accomplished his goal of “[pleading] the blood of Jesus on the Senate floor.” Black admitted he was armed with a knife at the time but claimed he was wearing too many layers of clothing to actually use it. He turned himself in to the FBI when his image circulated on “Most Wanted” posters.