Kim K Adds Princess Di’s Iconic Necklace to Her Dead Celebrity Jewelry Collection

Read it at TMZ
Kim Kardashian’s continuing her journey to catch ‘em all—dead celebrity heirlooms, that is. The reality TV star now owns a diamond-encrusted cross necklace once donned by Princess Diana. She snagged the piece made famous by Diana in 1987 for almost $200,000 at a Sotheby’s auction, TMZ reported. Diana wore the low-hanging necklace to a London charity gala in a royal purple outfit, in what was then considered a bold move. The necklace joins celebrity heirlooms of Elizabeth Taylor and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Kardashian’s star-studded Kloset—not to mention the Marilyn Monroe dresses (yes, plural) Kardashian borrowed for last year’s Met Gala to much controversy.