Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Says He’ll Stand By Son Arrested for Alleged Thefts
‘GOOD-HEARTED CHILD’
Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), voiced support for his son on Wednesday after news broke that the 18 year-old is facing 22 criminal charges for a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins. “I know my son is a good-hearted child and still has his whole life ahead of him,” the father told The Daily Mail. “My love for my children is unconditional and I vow to stand by them unwaveringly through all of life's challenges.” He added, “Even though I may feel like I have failed at times I will continue to keep improving.” In January, Jayson was arrested for allegedly assaulting Tyler after claiming—apparently falsely—that his ex-wife had punched their son. Jayson is scheduled to attend a hearing next week for a restraining order filed against him by the congresswoman, after skipping the original court date to smoke “some steers.” He previously claimed that the order is a ploy by Rep. Boebert to allow her to change congressional districts.