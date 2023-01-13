CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nicolas Cage Shares Pain Over Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
‘I AM HEARTBROKEN’
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Nicolas Cage has spoken out about his pain over the loss of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly at the age of 54 on Thursday. Cage, who was married to Elvis’ daughter between 2002 and 2004, was her third husband after musicians Danny Keough and Michael Jackson. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” Benjamin Keough—Presley’s son from her first marriage and the brother of actress Riley Keough—died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.