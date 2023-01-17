Lisa Marie Presley’s Public Memorial to Be Held at Graceland
WALKING IN MEMPHIS
A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley is set to be held next Sunday, Jan. 22, at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley died Thursday after being hospitalized for a reported cardiac emergency, aged 54. The memorial, which will be held on the front lawn of Elvis’ home at 9 a.m., was announced by a representative of the actor Riley Keough, Presley’s daughter. It was reported on Friday that Presley will be buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. Other members of the Presley family, including the King himself, are buried at Graceland, according to the Associated Press. Presley was just nine years old when her father was found dead at Graceland in 1977. She was left the sole heir to the Elvis Presley Trust, which included the 13-acre Memphis estate, after her grandfather and great-grandmother’s deaths in subsequent years.