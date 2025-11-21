MAGA Host Slams Megyn Kelly for Epstein Comments: ‘You’ve Revealed Yourself’

Fox News host Mark Levin has ramped up his war of words with Megyn Kelly, calling her a “lowlife” over comments suggesting late financier Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t actually a pedophile.

“You’ve revealed yourself,” Levin, who hosts Fox News weekend show Life, Liberty & Levin, tweeted. “You also have the mouth of a lowlife. Very limited vocabulary. You should work on that. And it wasn’t cool when you smeared Epstein victims, for which you’ve been roundly condemned and will be forever remembered and repudiated. Are you having a nervous breakdown?”

No, no Megyn, I was calling you a grifter. You’ve revealed yourself. You also have the mouth of lowlife. Very limited vocabulary. You should work on that. And it wasn’t cool when you smeared Epstein victims, for which you’ve been roundly condemned and will be forever… https://t.co/MKReuvJ8Le — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 21, 2025

Levin’s attack came days after Kelly released a controversial podcast episode where she defended Epstein’s attraction to “barely legal” 15-year-olds, claiming the convicted sex offender wasn’t an “actual pedophile” as his victims were not elementary-aged kids.

“You can say that’s a distinction without a difference,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “I think there is a difference. There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

Representatives for Kelly and Fox did not immediately return the Beast’s request for comment.

Levin and Kelly have been feuding ever since Kelly came to Epstein’s defense.

“Shame on you, Megyn,” Levin began the X attacks on Nov. 14, attaching an article about Kelly’s Epstein remarks. “You’re in a dark place. I urge you to change course.”

As others piled on to attack Kelly, Levin reposted their thoughts with his own remarks. When Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert said Kelly’s comments “actually nauseated” her, Levin tweeted that these days “anything can be said, no matter how repulsive.”

Shocking and sad. But it seems anything goes anymore. Anything can be said, no matter how repulsive. https://t.co/ZOl8B6bQO7 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 17, 2025

In response, Kelly fired back at Levin, claiming that he called her a Nazi.

“I mean, literally, Mark Levin was calling me a Nazi two weeks ago,” she said on her podcast. “That term is grossly overused. It is a joke now. And because of f--kers like him, they’ve taken a term that has actual teeth to it and they’re working on diminishing that one too. It used to be a leftist tactic with the word ‘racist’ and ‘bigot,’ now it’s a right-wing tactic by guys like Mark Levin who have lost it—actually, truly lost it and need, in my view, psychological help.”

Levin took the war back to Twitter, denying Kelly’s accusations and adding more fuel to the fire.

“I never called you a Nazi. And I never called you an antisemite, which you accused me of saying as well,” he added. “You’re awfully defensive. Serial lying is not a great trait, Megyn. But you are a crackpot. The whole world sees it, including your guests. Like your insane comment about Epstein and 15-year-old girls. Attacking me daily doesn’t fix what’s apparently going on with you. Again, I want to encourage you to get help.”

Kelly fired back, tweeting, “You absolutely did you lying POS @marklevinshow. You won’t be happy until you get someone killed.” She attached a clip of Levin stating that he doesn’t know where the “Jew hatred the Marxists, the Islamists, the Neo-Nazis, the grifters” is “pulling and pushing” American Jewish people. He then claimed that Kelly, alongside Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and Candace Owens, are “destroying” America.

You absolutely did you lying POS ⁦@marklevinshow⁩. You won’t be happy until you get someone killed. pic.twitter.com/P2lxUwnXLU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 20, 2025

While it seems Kelly believed Levin grouped her into the Nazi category, Levin argued that he was grouping her into the “grifter” group.

He then followed his defense up with a spree of articles flaming Kelly.

When Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda attacked Kelly’s comments, Levin tweeted “rightly so.”

When Meghan McCain said Kelly’s comments were “obviously insane,” Levin said, “Right on, Meghan.”

He then posted a clip from May 2023 in which Kelly admitted she “has this like crush from afar on Mark Levin. I’ve always loved him.” She added that she listens to “everything he says,” reads his books, and joked she’s secretly “a Mark Levin stalker.”

Levin and Kelly’s spat is just one of the many instances of the MAGA civil war—even recognized by Joe Rogan—surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, formerly a Trump loyalist, turned on the president by backing the release of the Epstein files and prompting Trump to call her a “traitor.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who led a bipartisan effort to release the Epstein files, went head-to-head with House Speaker Mike Johnson, pressuring him to vote in favor of releasing the files—which he did.

Outside of Epstein, MAGA has been in turmoil, feuding over Trump’s refund checks idea, Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, alleged FBI and DOJ infighting, and butting heads with MAHA.

Levin has also gone after other Republican figureheads in the past, including attacking Steve Bannon for indicating there was a “plan” for Trump to run for a third term. He called Massie a “little weasel in Congress” after he sided with Democrats to block a bill that would allow Trump to direct U.S. troops to engage in “unauthorized hostilities” with Iran without congressional approval.

Levin even rallied against Trump, whom he normally supports, when Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” providing a history lesson on his radio show about Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.