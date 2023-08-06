Mike Pence Still Isn’t Ruling Out Supporting Trump in 2024
BEND THE KNEE
Despite facing a withering onslaught of attacks from Donald Trump for standing by his decision not to overturn the 2020 election, former Vice President Mike Pence still won’t rule out supporting the thrice-indicted ex-president in the 2024 presidential race. Pence, who has condemned Trump and his “crackpot lawyers” for wanting him to choose Trump over the Constitution, told CNN on Sunday that the ex-president was “wrong then and he’s wrong now” about trying to overthrow the election, Yet, while Pence’s testimony was key to the grand jury’s indictment of Trump in the Jan. 6 case, and Pence himself is running for president, he still left the door open for backing a Trump run for the White House. “You can say right here that you will rule out voting for Donald Trump again for president?” CNN anchor Dana Bash wondered, prompting Pence to respond: “I don’t think we’ll have to make that decision.” Asked what he’d do if presented with that scenario, Pence again demurred. “I’m confident I’ll be able to support the Republican nominee, especially if it’s me,” he replied. He went on to say he was “confident” that GOP primary voters would choose “new leadership” to “put Joe Biden into retirement.” Current polls show Trump with a commanding lead among GOP primary candidates, averaging over 50 percent support. Meanwhile, Pence is a distant fourth place, pulling in less than five percent.