Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Backs MAGA Reality Star Candidate

Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend, Scooter Braun, has some very positive things to say about L.A.’s MAGA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

The equally contentious Braun, former talent manager to some of the world’s most recognizable faces, showed support for Pratt in a conversation with The Free Press. Braun, a California resident, was asked whether he’s voting for Pratt in next week’s Los Angeles mayoral election.

“I never tell people who I vote for. I’m a moderate, so I kind of vote both ways,” Braun began, somewhat hesitantly. “And what I really do appreciate about what Spencer is doing is he is bringing a lot of things to light that no one has brought to light, and I think he’s speaking for a lot of people who are very frustrated and want common sense and want people to speak plainly and address certain things.”

"I think he’s speaking for a lot of people who are very frustrated," Scooter Braun said of LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt. The Daily Beast

“It’s very interesting to watch. I think it’s very possible he can win,” he added.

“He’s doing an amazing job,” Braun added of Pratt’s social media use.

Braun’s verbal endorsement of Pratt’s campaign comes days before the election is set to take place.

Pratt, 42, shook up this year’s election, emerging as an unlikely contender in the generally progressive city. His past career as a villainous reality TV star has raised eyebrows, but somehow the MAGA-affiliated candidate has risen in the polls, coming in second to incumbent Karen Bass.

LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is polling second in the race. Robert Gauthier/Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Hills star has claimed that several Hollywood A-Listers have backed him in private, listing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx as his closeted supporters. “Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,” Pratt told Us Weekly the Oscar winners allegedly said to him. “If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses,” he added for good measure.

President Donald Trump publicly praised Pratt, calling him a “big MAGA person.” “

I’d like to see him do well. I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me,” Trump told a reporter last week.

Several media personalities, however, have remained unimpressed by Pratt’s outlandish campaign and bid for candidacy, including Price is Right host Drew Carey, soap star Lisa Rinna, and ABC host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel spent several minutes from his Los Angeles studio urging voters not to give in to Pratt’s campaign, calling him “the screaming jerk on reality shows.”

“Mayor should not be your first job,” said the TV host.

Last year, Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign has simultaneously drawn criticism as a white supremacist dog whistle and prompted prominent MAGA faces to rush to her defense. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

The 44-year-old’s girlfriend, Sweeney, has faced ongoing backlash about her political affiliations. Sweeney was revealed to be a registered Republican last year, around the time the actress appeared in a controversial American Eagle advertisement that was slated for its perceived right-wing messaging. The internet discovered that Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida months before the 2024 election.

While the Euphoria star has said she’s been misunderstood by the public, she quickly became a MAGA favorite, supported by President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been linked since 2025. Aeon/GC Images

Braun and Sweeney, 28, have been linked since 2025. The two made things Instagram official in April 2026.

Asked by the Free Press about Sweeney, Braun remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship, but said, “I’ve met an extraordinary woman. She’s kind and generous and smart and real and down to earth and one of the biggest surprises ever.”