Prince Harry’s Memoir Is a Record-Breaker

Prince Harry’s dishy memoir Spare has broken its publisher’s record for first-day sales for a non-fiction book, with 1.4 million copies bought in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. No doubt aided by an exhaustive PR campaign that included major television interviews, Penguin Random House has already ordered a second printing. The book was set to be released worldwide on Tuesday but it mistakenly hit stores in Spain early—and a Barnes & Noble executive told The Wall Street Journal that the resulting leaks created a “frenzy” for it among the buying public.