This Roku Is Simply The Best. And It’s on Sale

- Take 26% off the Roku Streaming Stick +
- This is our favorite streaming stick. You can stream every service (except HBO as of recently) and customize your home screen. It’s the easiest to use and has a nifty search feature, too.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
The Roku Streaming Stick + is the home entertainment upgrade you need in your life. Not only can you stream pretty much anything, it’s also so easy to use. There’s a nifty search feature that allows you to search across platforms, and you can customize your home screen based on which apps you use most. It’s simply the best.
Roku Streaming Stick +
26% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.