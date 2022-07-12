Kentucky Prosecutor Promised to Help Defendant if She Sent Nudes: Report
PERVERTING JUSTICE
An elected Kentucky prosecutor offered to help a defendant with her criminal cases if she sent him nude photos and videos of herself, according to a report. Ronnie Goldy, the married commonwealth’s attorney for several counties, repeatedly offered to assist a woman by speaking to judges about her cases and getting warrants dropped, messages obtained by The Courier Journal show. The lewd Facebook exchanges, which were reportedly sent between 2018 and 2020, show the woman went along with Goldy’s requests on several occasions in order to get strings pulled in her favor. On one occasion in 2018, the woman messaged Goldy that she was facing a six-month jail term for failing to pay a fine. “I’m still waiting on those videos remember lol,” Goldy replied. “I can see what I can do. What time is court?”