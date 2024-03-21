‘Selling Sunset’ Star Planning to Leave Husband After His Arrest: Report
MOVING OUT
Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn is reportedly set to leave her husband Christian Dumontet after he was arrested twice this week following a domestic dispute involving her and their young child. “Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.” Dumontet was first arrested on Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon, with the Los Angeles Police Department saying that “the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim and missed, but hit the victim’s child causing injury.” A source close to the matter told CNN that Quinn and Dumontet’s 2-year-old son was brought to a hospital emergency room in an ambulance after the incident. A day later, Dumontet was re-arrested for allegedly returning to the couple’s home and violating an emergency protective order. He was released on bond on Thursday morning and has a court date set for April, according to Page Six. Quinn, 35, and Dumontet, 44, were wed in December 2019, three years before Quinn departed her hit Netflix reality show. Post-Selling Sunset, she and Dumontet launched their own real estate brokerage.