Texts Allegedly Show Matt Gaetz Planned Trip With Woman His Pal Paid for Sex
‘FUN AND CHILL’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) allegedly asked a young woman who’d been paid for sex work by one of his associates to accompany him on a trip to Florida in 2017, according to ABC News. Sources told ABC News that investigators from the House Ethics Committee have obtained text messages in which a freshman Gaetz allegedly asked the woman, who ABC News is not identifying, to join him on a private plane with “2 guys, 4 girls. A very high-quality adventurous group.” When she agreed to go, Gaetz allegedly responded, “Fantastic. As is true with all time you spend w me, it’ll be fun and chill.” The woman had previously received multiple payments from Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz who pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking. Sources told ABC News that Greenberg had paid the woman to have sex with his friends. Greenberg is fully cooperating with the Republican-led panel investigating Gaetz while he serves a lengthy prison sentence.