Trump, 80, Lurches to Marine One in Eyebrow-Raising Video

President Donald Trump has been captured on camera awkwardly walking to board Marine One.

Trump, 80, visited North Dakota on Wednesday to inspect the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

He flew to the state on the new $400 million Air Force One, gifted to him from the Qatari royal family, which has been fitted out with fake books titled “library” on their spines.

Minutes after landing, Trump then transferred to the Marine One helicopter to transport him to the library.

Donald Trump's gait has frequently come into question. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

However, footage of the oldest president in American history shows him walking across the tarmac lurching side to side, with an awkward gait that seems to favor his left foot.

His speed is also slower than that of other people captured walking in the short video, including the two security officers flanking him.

The president then ascends the two steps into the aircraft, before plonking into his seat.

Journalist Aaron Ruper shared the footage with the caption, “Trump walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then labors to get into a helicopter.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director said, “You must be f---ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

The statement is a recycled comment from one sent last September after Trump was noticed veering wildly as he boarded Air Force One.

Marine One transported Trump to a Freedom 250-themed train to take him to the library. After clunking down the five stairs, Trump again walked stiffly towards waiting supporters, one holding a sign that read “We love Trump.”

Trump’s wonky walking was also on display last month when in the city to watch the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden.

Footage filmed at JFK Airport shows Trump gingerly descending the stairs of Air Force One, before embarking on an arcing walk towards the press pack.

Trump veered to the right before looping over to his left before finally reaching the media.

Last year, the president exhibited a similar gait that saw him lunch from left to right when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The president’s decline in health has been evident since his return to office.

He has suffered from visibly bruised hands and swollen ankles and has been caught on camera falling asleep during meetings at the White House, with his loyal aides claiming he is merely blinking.

Donald Trump takes special care when walking down stairs. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has admitted he uses makeup to cover the bruises on his hands.

The president has also sported a mysterious neck rash, bragged repeatedly about “acing” a dementia screening exam that he claims measures intelligence, and has a habit of rambling off-topic during interviews and speeches.

In their new book Regime Change, journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claim that Trump also struggles with his hearing and would move meetings from the East Wing to the Oval Office, where the acoustics are better, and he could sit rather than stand.

Another explosive claim in the book is that some of his aides began to privately say Trump was “beginning to seem old to them,” in his second term, and were noticing “moments of fatigue” such as a “cupped hand” behind his ear.