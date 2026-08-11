We’re Laughing at Trump’s Comb Over While America Goes Bald

Blame a windmill—you know Trump wants to. But all it took was a single gust, in all its fury, to expose the 80-year-old president’s gaping, balding head, flipping his comb-over straight up like the current inflation numbers.

Just a few days later, however, Trump walked onstage in Las Vegas with newfound lush locks. A stupendous surprise of a head full of hair. Within hours, the reaction to Trump’s wig, or weave or “hamster,” or whatever it was, had spread like a hyper-charged dose of Finasteride. A hair-raising explosion of memes, photoshopped drag-queen updos, and satirical ads for a fictional “Trump hair serum” followed.

The next day again, Trump was back in the Oval Office, but his new do was not. And the next, the wind caught him again en route to his gold club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was caught with his hair down, and his hair up; in both cases, the harsh reality of nothingness exposed.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks at Newark Liberty International Airport as he travels en route to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The wind didn’t make Trump a punchline—it just showed the truth. The weave is what made him one. Like everything else Trump tries to fix, the fix becomes the joke. He can’t leave a bad hair day alone, so he covers it with something worse, and the cover-up is what people actually remember.

It’s also the whole story of his tangled, disheveled, bed-head presidency; bad hair days for the president have a way of becoming bad hair days for the country.

Something starts thinning, or falling short, or becoming embarrassing, and instead of addressing what’s actually wrong, Trump slaps a cheap, fast cover over it. Whether that’s gold trim in the White House or a new frantic deal to end the war in Iran, it all falls short. It all fails. The Reflecting Pool. The White House ballroom. Tariffs. Dare we say the midterms?

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on August 05, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Right now, America is in the joke phase, laughing at the toupee, because the alternative is admitting how much it’s about to hurt when it comes off. Trump found this out and quietly discarded it. The country won’t get off that easy: what’s underneath is balder than a billiard ball.

We’re laughing at a Fox News weekend host turned “Secretary of War” who has burned through billions in munitions and is championing high-T troops.

At a “brain-wormed” health secretary dismantling the country’s vaccine infrastructure while failing to get ahead of a literal sh-tstorm lettuce-and-jalapeño contamination outbreak.

At a Secretary of the Interior still toeing the line that Antifa vandals and a retired Olympian ripped up the Reflecting Pool, all the while instructing the National Park Service to alter or remove historical and environmental displays deemed to inappropriately disparage American history.

At a drunkard FBI director who prioritizes snorkeling over deep dives into intelligence.

At an attorney general who used to be—or still is—the president’s personal defense lawyer.

It’s genuinely funny until you remember what’s under the wig. Nothing. And as Michael Wolff put it, speaking on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, there’s “nothing” under that hair weave except more baldness. Just an emptiness with no hope of growing back what was once there.

Because a hairpiece doesn’t come off in one dramatic reveal—well, unless you’re at a drag show, but no worries about that in Trump’s America. It loosens slowly, thread by thread, until one day the seams start to show. That’s the more troubling part of the timeline here.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign an executive order regarding vaccine flexibility, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 10, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Iran war will inflict permanent, multi-generational damage on the global economy because of the country’s weaponization of the Strait of Hormuz, which has structurally fractured international trade routes, forcing the regime to permanently wield its nuclear program to guard this economic chokehold.

We will be left with a hollowed-out public health system, as budget cuts, talent drain, and anti-vaccination propaganda leave the country chronically sicker and slower or incapable of responding to the next health crisis.

Rolled-back environmental protections mean emissions climb for years, not months, leaving American cities choking on air and water problems, and a country riddled with intense storms, droughts, and flooding.

Gutted, politicized intelligence leadership means allies stop sharing what they used to share, a trust that takes decades, not administrations, to rebuild once it’s gone.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on August 7, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Eventually, every strand falls out, and the country left standing underneath will be balder, sicker, less trusted, and more exposed than it has ever been. Not because of one dramatic gust, but because we spent years laughing at the comb-over instead of asking what, exactly, it was covering up.