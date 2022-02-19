CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ukraine Officials Come Under Fire By 'Shelling' Attack

    TAKE COVER

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Media Reporter

    SERGEI SUPINSKY

    Under fire from a shelling attack, Ukrainian military leaders had to seek the shelter of a bunker during a tour of eastern Ukraine Saturday as tensions between the nation and Russia intensified. “The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area,” The Associated Press reported, citing their own journalists on the scene. The Russia-backed shelling attack, which isn’t the first of its kind in the conflict, comes on the heels of separatist leaders calling for a “full military mobilization.”

    Read it at The Associated Press