Brazil Braced for More Riots as Warrant Issued for Security Chief
BUCKLE UP
The Brazilian government on Wednesday prepared for more chaos from supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro after government buildings were raided by protesters over the weekend. The administration of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ramped up security around the country after messages in right-wing social media channels called for mass demonstrations to “retake power.” “We have measures for this Wednesday to reinforce security throughout the country since pamphlets of new demonstrations have been circulated,” Lula’s chief of staff Rui Costa said late Tuesday. The safety measures come after Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Morae issued an arrest warrant for Bolsonaro’s former justice minister and public safety chief, Anderson Torres.