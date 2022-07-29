CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Elon Musk Files Countersuit in Latest Twist to $44 Billion Twitter Deal Saga
WHAT’S NEXT?
Read it at Reuters
Elon Musk has filed his response and a countersuit under seal against Twitter's lawsuit over his $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. Because the court documents, filed in Delaware, are sealed, they cannot currently be accessed. The billionaire and Tesla founder has been fighting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter since July 8. Twitter sued Musk earlier this month to prevent him from walking away from the deal. Musk claims Twitter did not disclose enough information about fake bot accounts on the site in an attempt to break away from the deal, but so far, a judge has denied his request to delay the trial, which will begin in October.