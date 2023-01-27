I Get a Lot of Headaches and This Ice Pack for Your Head Actually Helps Me Feel Better
GENTLE PRESSURE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Let’s get straight to the point: I get a lot of headaches. I get migraines, tension headaches, sinus headaches, ponytail headaches, hunger headaches, and the list goes on. I take prescription meds, and over-the-counter meds, and I employ a variety of tactics like stretching, trying to have good posture, mindfulness, pressure points, mouth guards, and wishing on a star. Sometimes, despite my best efforts, I still end up with a headache.
My best friend recently told me she was on a video call with someone who appeared wearing a weird, not-very-fashionable purple beanie. When my friend commented on the bold choice, the person told her it was a headache hat. It works by using a combination of ice pack application and pressure. The ice packs are the moldable, not-too-cold types and are insulated by the fabric of the hat. It fits my large melon tightly—which is good because the pressure all around my head helps alleviate my headache. You can wear it up around your forehead or pull it down over your eyes. I’ve also rested it behind the base of my head when my pain or pressure is at the base of my skull. It works almost instantly to lessen or completely obliterate my headaches, depending on what caused my pain. I’m very thankful to have found a simple, medication-free solution.
Headache and Migraine Relief Cap
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals.