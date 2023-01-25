Kanye West’s Antisemitism Might Stop Him From Getting Australian Visa: Minister
BAD RECORD
Kanye “Ye” West might not be able to get a visa to enter Australia because of his slew of antisemitic outbursts, the country’s education minister suggested. The fallen artist had reportedly been planning to travel Down Under to meet the relatives of his new Australian partner, Bianca Censori, but his outspoken “love” for Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler might pose a problem for his travel plans. “I don’t know if he’s applied for a visa yet—but Google it, you will see that he seems like he’s a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century,” Australian Education Minister Jason Clare told Channel Nine. “People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected. I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”