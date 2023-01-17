Score 30% Off This Top-Rated Mandoline Veggie Slicer
Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work–especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and seems to take forever. While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently-used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. So, I’m scooping up the compact DASH Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer for just $35 (regularly $50) while it's the deal of the day.
With over 30 slicing options, including julienne, matchsticks, or chopping, this nifty little BPA-free device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible). My next oven chips or salad just got an aesthetic boost; I can’t wait to have dinner guests. Reviews say it’s superior to using a food processor and easier to clean up, perfect for people with arthritis or as a housewarming gift.
